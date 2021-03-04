New York prosecutors zero in on son of Trump Organization's chief financial officer: report

It was revealed Monday that the Manhattan DA Cy Vance is asking a lot of questions about the Trump Organization's CFO Allen Weisselberg as part of his investigations into the company's finances.

Wednesday, The Washington Post had more details about the investigation, specifically that Vance's questions about Weisselberg also include questions about his two adult children.

"One of Weisselberg's sons also works for the Trump Organization, where he manages the company's Central Park ice rinks. Another Weisselberg son works for a company that has extended loans to the Trump Organization," said The Post.

"Allen is in charge of everything," The Post cited a former Trump employee.

The Wollman Rink was a New York City government contract with the Trump Organization that ended in 2021 after it was canceled. It operates on a cash-only basis.

"In this case, prosecutors have scrutinized Weisselberg's work in helping to assess the value of Trump buildings as the company sought to obtain loans or property-tax reductions, people familiar with the investigation said," according to The Post.

"They have also asked about a Trump-owned luxury apartment where Weisselberg's son Barry lived for several years. The exact nature of Vance's interest in the apartment is not known, but if Barry Weisselberg, who manages Trump's ice skating rinks, got the apartment rent-free, that might be considered a fringe benefit of his job and subject to income tax."

Read the full report at The Washington Post.