"Racist disinformation": Fox News host Jeanine Pirro falsely blames immigrants for spreading COVID

Fox News was called out on Thursday after Jeanine Pirro went on an angry tirade blaming immigrants for spreading coronavirus.

"You listen to me," Pirro shouted at Geraldo Rivera.

"They've got COVID, they've got all kinds of diseases, they are being released into the United States," she loudly argued.

Advertisement:

Univision anchor Fernando Espuelas called out the network for Pirro's rant.

"Blaming undocumented people for COVID is the new Stop the Steal. It's extremely dangerous- will spike anti-Latino violence," he posted to Twitter.

"Fox News must be held responsible for allowing the spread of racist disinformation on their platform," he said.

Advertisement:

You can watch the video below via Twitter: