"Complete bonkers": Lauren Boebert claims Democrats are the ones obsessed with conspiracy theories

The Rep. from Colorado complained to Fox News host about security at the Capitol following the Jan. 6 riot

By Bob Brigham
March 7, 2021 4:30PM (UTC)
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is seen during a group photo with freshmen members of the House Republican Conference on the House steps of the Capitol on Monday, January 4, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Gun-toting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) complained on Fox News on Saturday about security at the U.S. Capitol following the fatal January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump.

During the riot, Boebert live-tweeted on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's location. Following the riot, Boebert sided with the insurrectionists and voted to overturn election results.

"No one on the outside can get into the Capitol," Boebert complained to Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro. "It is only staffers and members of Congress who are allowed at the people's house -- at our nation's Capitol."

"Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol," she argued. "There is clearly not a threat, there was nothing that happened on March 4th, the Democrats are obsessed with conspiracy theories -- and they won't let them go!"

Despite her accusations against Democrats, it is Boebert who has voiced support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.

She then went on to push the latest version of Trump's "Big Lie" about Democrats' election protection bill, the For the People Act.

 


