Martha Stewart reimagines spinach and artichoke dip as a healthy one-pot weeknight meal

Have you also dreamed of taking your love for spinach artichoke dip to the next level? Well, it's a great time to be alive, because Martha Stewart has turned an ultimate food fantasy into reality. The queen recently shared her simple recipe for Creamy Lemon Chicken with Spinach and Artichokes, and it's about to become a weeknight dinner staple at both of our homes.

Only Martha could have reimagined one of our favorite dips as dinner and made it tastier and healthier in the process. This recipe comes together in one pot, meaning you'll spend more time enjoying great food at the dinner table than cleaning up your kitchen later. Not to mention, everything comes together on the stove in about half an hour. As Martha herself puts it, "Sautéed chicken cutlets cook fast, and cream cheese provides a little richness with less fat than heavy cream."

The versatility of these classic flavors makes this dish highly customizable. Martha suggests serving the chicken with some steamed rice, but you can choose a myriad of sides that suit your cravings. Add some linguine for a savory lemon pasta dish, or sub in roasted vegetables for a low-carb alternative.

Once your large cast-iron skillet is hot enough, you'll heat up unsalted butter and extra-virgin olive oil together. From there, gently fry a pound of chicken cutlets dredged in flour and seasoned with salt and pepper. After the outside is crispy and golden brown, transfer the chicken to a plate.

In the same pan, you'll cook garlic and thyme in olive oil until fragrant. Next, add low-sodium chicken broth and room temperature cream cheese until the mixture begins to boil. Then, stir in your veggies: artichoke hearts and baby spinach. (This recipe calls for frozen artichoke hearts instead of canned, because the frozen variety renders a more tender final product.)

Once your stove is off, it's time to finish things off with freshly squeezed lemon juice and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Combine with your side dish of choice for a citrusy, indulgent weeknight dinner that anyone can enjoy. Full recipe here.

