Chris Wallace grills Joe Manchin: "Are you enjoying your position of power maybe a little too much?"

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., for enjoying his "position of power a little too much."

During an interview on Fox News, Wallace noted that Manchin had become a key vote when it comes to preventing Democratic nominations and legislation from moving forward in the Senate.

Advertisement:

"Do you like being the most powerful member of Congress, the swing vote in a 50/50 senate? Do you like that, sir?" Wallace asked.

"No, I do not and I did not lobby for this, did not seek it out," Manchin insisted.

Wallace pointed out that Manchin has been pivotal in killing Democratic initiatives, including the $15 per hour minimum wage, reforming the filibuster and increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

Advertisement:

"You are on four Sunday shows today . . . Are you enjoying your position of power maybe a little too much?" Wallace wondered.

"I sure hope not," Manchin insisted. "Oh, my goodness. That would be horrible. That's not — no. I want to make sure people understand. I am in that common-sense middle. That's who I am."

Manchin went on to say that he would work to prevent significant filibuster reform.

Advertisement:

"I'd make it harder to get rid of the filibuster," he explained. "I'm supporting the filibuster. I'm going to continue to support the filibuster. I think it defines who we are as a Senate. I'll make it harder to get rid of it, but it should be painful if you want to use it."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: