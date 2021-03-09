As part of his continuing efforts to remain relevant, Donald Trump Jr. has taken to filming himself delivering "hot takes" where he offers up commentary on the issues of the day for anyone who might be interested.

With that in mind, the eldest son of one-term President Donald Trump felt the need to wade into the interview Oprah Winfrey conducted with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that has captured the world's attention in a way that his father's antics used to.

For the record he stated, "Are we really pretending that she's a victim of all of this. Has she ever met a camera that she probably didn't love? Are we really pretending that? I actually feel bad for Harry. He's like a guy in a hostage video," during his overamped monologue.

Needless to say, fans of the popular Markle and critics of the president's son were quick to offer their "takes" of his "take" and the Twitter consensus was: stay in your own lane because nobody cares about your opinion.

You can see a sampling below: