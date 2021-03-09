Republican National Committee to hold part of its donor retreat at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club: report

The Republican Party is continuing to find ways to enrich Donald Trump even after he has left office.

"The Republican National Committee is moving part of its spring donor retreat next month to Mar-a-Lago from a nearby hotel for a dinner speech that will be headlined by former President Donald Trump, according to Republicans involved in the planning of the event. The move, which highlights the former president's continued grip over the GOP, comes amid a spat over the use by RNC and other Republican organizations of Trump's likeness and image in fundraising, as well as anxiety about how Trump plans to use his influence in the 2022 midterms," The Washington Post reported Monday.

"The weekend retreat in early April for the party's most influential donors will be at a luxury hotel in Palm Beach, as in past years. But the RNC has decided to move the Saturday evening portion of the schedule to the former president's private club to accommodate Trump and guests who would like to visit the site, according to officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the plans. The national party will sign a contract with Mar-a-Lago to host the event and will be paying Trump's club for the use of the facilities and the meal, according to Republicans involved in the planning, who declined to share the size of the fee," the newspaper reported.

The former president has been living at Mar-a-Lago since leaving Washington, DC on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration.

On Monday, the former president traveled to Trump Tower in New York City — where he was greeted by a lone supporter.