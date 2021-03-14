Fox News host Jeanine Pirro wants the government to screen undocumented immigrants for alcohol abuse

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro is nicknamed "Judge Box of Wine." Pirro's drinking was even a "Saturday Night Live" skit during former President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

But on Saturday, Pirro pushed the government to investigate to find out who has an alcohol problem in her latest rant against immigration.

"Who has a drug problem? An alcohol problem? Who likes to drive drunk?" she shouted at the camera. "Who even gets insurance to drive? Who has no problem hauling drugs for the cartel?"

"And if you can prove that you're not one of those people, tell me what you have to offer to us in the United States other than being part of the Democrats' voting bloc?" she asked.

You can watch the video below via YouTube: