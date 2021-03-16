Andrew Cuomo has a "preoccupation with his hand size," accuser’s attorney says

The politics of a male politician's hand size are once again in the national spotlight.

Debra Katz, who represents Andrew Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett, released a new statement on Monday.

"Today, Charlotte Bennett met with investigators via Zoom for more than four hours," Katz said. "She detailed her allegations of sexual harassment and provided the investigators with more than 120 pages of contemporaneous records, as well as other examples of documentary evidence, to corroborate her accusations against Gov. Cuomo and his senior staff."

"One piece of new information that came to light today was the governor's preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff," Katz revealed.

Hand size became an issue during the 2016 Republican presidential primary after Trump referred to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as "Little Marco."

"And I'll admit the guy is taller than me, he's like 6'2". Which is why I don't understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5'2". Have you seen his hands?" Rubio asked, to laughter at a campaign rally.

"And you know what they say about men with small hands," Rubio continued, in case anyone had missed his implication.

Trump responded to the attack at a Fox News debate.

"And he referred to my hands, if they're small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there's no problem," Trump claimed. "I guarantee it."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: