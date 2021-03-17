Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out for "peddling false anti-vaxxer talking points" to millions

On MSNBC Tuesday, anchor Nicolle Wallace tore into Fox News, and particularly Tucker Carlson, for sowing fear and anger about COVID-19 vaccination.

"A lesson in leadership from Dr. Fauci this morning, emphasizing the need to tell the truth, even if it's not what people want to hear," said Wallace. "It's a lesson seemingly lost on Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, who is peddling false anti-vaxxer talking points to an audience of millions at a time when polls suggest that nearly half of Trump's supporters will not get the COVID vaccine."

She then played the clip of Carlson's show trying to say people can't celebrate American independence without the vaccine, a twisted and distorted lie about what Biden said in his speech.

"The administration would like you to take this vaccine," said Carlson in the clip. "Joe Biden told you last week, if you don't, you can't celebrate the Fourth of July. But it turns out there are things we don't know about the effects of this vaccine."

"There are a lot of things that Tucker Carlson is. Deaf isn't one of them," said Wallace. "I saw him in a little box watching the speech. Joe Biden did not say that . . . I know from scientists and doctors, public health officials, the one variable that no one saw coming was how poisoned and misinformed a large bloc of our population would be."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: