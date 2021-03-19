Fox News' Sean Hannity caught "chilling and vaping" on air

In his 2020 book, "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth," CNN's Brian Stelter reported that Fox News' Sean Hannity was so stressed out by his relationship with then-President Donald Trump and his erratic behavior that he was vaping incessantly in an effort to calm his nerves. Trump is no longer president, and Hannity now finds himself railing against a president, Joe Biden, instead of being an apologist and sycophant. But Hannity's vaping continues.

Mediaite's Reed Richardson reports that on Thursday night, March 18, Hannity "got caught on air chilling and vaping a little too long."

"After the last commercial break of the show," Richardson explains, "Hannity's graphics cued up and he appeared on screen as usual. But he apparently wasn't ready, as he was still wearing reading glasses and had a vape pen in his mouth."

Hannity rolled into fellow far-right Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham's show, "The Ingraham Angle," and Ingraham made fun of her colleague.

"When the split screen handoff appeared seconds later," Richardson notes, "Ingraham pretended to be caught unaware as well. Holding a glass of water, she deadpanned, 'Oh, am I on camera?' The pair then laughed off Hannity's flub, with Ingraham joking that Fox viewers got a glimpse of 'the real Sean Hannity.'"