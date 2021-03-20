Trump family buried in ridicule after Mar-a-Lago forced to partially shutdown due to COVID scare

Trump and his family were roasted on Twitter after it was reported that parts of the Mar-a-Lago over COVID-19

By Tom Boggioni
March 20, 2021 7:25PM (UTC)
main article image
First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner stand after the president delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2020. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

To the surprise of no one, Donald Trump and his family were roasted on Twitter late Friday after it was reported that parts of the Mar-a-Lago luxury resort had to be shut down over COVID-19 concerns.

According to a report from the Associated Press, "several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further."

Critics of the president were quick to point out that multiple pictures taken at the resort lately showed members cavorting about maskless, so a COVID outbreak was probably inevitable.

As one critic put it: "Couldn't happen to better people."

You can see more like that below:

