Trump family buried in ridicule after Mar-a-Lago forced to partially shutdown due to COVID scare

To the surprise of no one, Donald Trump and his family were roasted on Twitter late Friday after it was reported that parts of the Mar-a-Lago luxury resort had to be shut down over COVID-19 concerns.

According to a report from the Associated Press, "several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further."

Critics of the president were quick to point out that multiple pictures taken at the resort lately showed members cavorting about maskless, so a COVID outbreak was probably inevitable.

As one critic put it: "Couldn't happen to better people."

