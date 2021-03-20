Twitter says it was an "error" to suspend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

On Friday, Twitter briefly suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., but later reinstated it, saying that the move was a mistake.
"In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error," the social media company said in a statement. "This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated."
A spokesperson for the company told CNBC that Twitter uses "a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service." Green's account was set to be locked for 12 hours "without explanation," she said in a campaign message.
Greene's office raised concerns about the timing of the move, which came just in advance of a resolution led by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., that sought to expel Greene from Congress. "I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in 'error,' on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress," Green tweeted. "What a coincidence?"
In a House floor speech on Friday, Gomez said that he truly believed some of his Republican colleagues "wish harm upon this legislative body."
"I'm not saying this for shock value," he warned. "It's the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the speaker and our government."
According to CNBC, 72 House Democrats currently back Greene's ouster.
"I take no joy in introducing this resolution," Gomez said on the floor, "But any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled, and I'll do everything I can in my power to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe."
In January, Greene filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden the day his inauguration. Later that month, Reps. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., and Sara Jacobs, D-Ca., introduced a resolution to censure Greene. However, the resolution never came to fruition.
In February, the House voted to strip Greene from her committee positions in response to resurfaced social media activity which bore a litany of incendiary conspiracy theories. Some posts called the execution of certain Democratic leaders. Later that month, after a floor debate on a bill addressing trans rights, Greene displayed a transphobic poster out of the office of Rep. Marie Newman, who supported the bill and has a trans daughter.
Greene has also adamantly blocked Democratic legislation, stonewalling the Covid stimulus bill and H.R. 1, the ethics and voting rights overhaul, both bills which most Americans support.
Through it all, Greene has never apologized for her conduct. However, since taking office, she has disavowed QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that the former President is leading the fight against a covert cabal of satanic and cannibalistic child molesters. Greene expressed a modicum of regret about pushing QAnon. "I was allowed to believe things that weren't true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them," Greene said, "and that is absolutely what I regret."
Shares