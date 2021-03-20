Watch: Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro stunned by her guest who calls her out on her "facts"

There was an awkward moment on Fox News on Saturday as a guest on "Justice" with Judge Jeanine Pirro attempted to pierce the bubble of right-wing misinformation on the network.

After the host attempted to question the numbers presented by the guest the show had invited on-air, she received a harsh response from immigration attorney David Leopold.

"Jeanine, just because you say my numbers are wrong, doesn't mean they're wrong," Leopold said.

"No, they're facts," Pirro angrily replied. "These are the facts."

"They're not facts, Jeanine," Leopold replied.

"Very few things I'd hear on this on this show tonight have been facts," he explained.