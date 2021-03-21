Is Ivanka Trump's new image makeover a clue about her next move?

In a column for the Daily Beast, style writer Alaina Demopolous claimed that Ivanka Trump is willingly making herself available for the paparazzi to snap pictures of her in Florida as part of an image makeover since leaving the White House after her father Donald Trump lost re-election.

Ivanka, who has given indications she would like to jump into politics like her father and other family members -- including sister-in-law Lara Trump -- recently made clear that she won't be primarying Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) but that doesn't mean that she doesn't have her eye on running for office at a later date.

As Demopolous explains, "Have you missed Ivanka Trump's frequent Instagram posts featuring glamour shots, MAGA propaganda, and snapshots from her children's play time? Probably not. But the most image-obsessed of the Trump kids has been conspicuously silent on social media since her father left office," before adding, "That's not to say she's gone completely: Ivanka, always her own best publicist, has been snapped by paparazzi dutifully camped outside her Miami home ever since she moved to a shiny $3.2 million waterfront condo."

According to the columnist, Ivanka is going for a more breezy look in an attempt to make her more relatable while mocking her by writing, "These photo opps allow Ivanka to do her thing—look busy while accomplishing absolutely nothing."

"Now that Ivanka is out of office and charting her next course, she has debuted a calculated new look. Some of the elements we know are there, like the stick-straight blonde hair and ultra-white teeth. But there's a new style to Ivanka, one that might belie her future aspirations—whether in politics or business," she wrote. "But just as her father campaigned on the false image of being an outsider and champion of the working class, Ivanka now finds herself in the midst of a precarious rebranding. If she wants to redeem herself, she will have to come back as the polished but relatable supermom. Hence the dowdy khakis and polos she wears while golfing (as if working moms actually have time to do that)."

"Ivanka has imposed a digital detox since her father left office on Jan. 21. (That's a pretty privileged decision to make, considering so many of us are stuck working from homes, our internet access a requisite for our paychecks.) Still, she's not entirely silent. Ivanka has always used her clothing to tell a story," Demopolous continued before concluding, "This time around, it's a tale of practiced domesticity. Where all this image-making takes her remains to be seen. But if you need Ivanka before then, this totally average, millennial mother will be lounging on her private beach."

