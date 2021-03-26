Trump brags to Fox host Laura Ingraham that he did opposite of what top expert advised amid pandemic

"I didn't really listen to [Dr. Anthony Fauci] too much, because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying"

By Bob Brigham
March 26, 2021 8:30AM (UTC)
Donald Trump | Fox News logo (Getty Images/FOX NEWS/Salon)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Over 30 million Americans have contracted coronavirus, with over 546,000 fatalities, but former President Donald Trump took to Fox News on Thursday to brag about refusing to follow the medical advice of Dr. Anthony, Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert.

Trump made his comments during a telephone interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.

"If you saw him throw out the first pitch in Washington, right? He is a better pitcher than he is as what he does," Trump taunted.

"But if you really look, I didn't really listen to him too much, because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying," Trump admitted.


