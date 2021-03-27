Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) griped after she was prohibited from blocking other Twitter accounts as part of a lawsuit filed by a Los Angeles-based political action committee.

The Georgia Republican agreed to pay $10,000 in legal fees to MeidasTouch LLC, which will donate the money to two nonprofit groups, after Greene blocked the PAC's account for posting criticism of her and former president Donald Trump -- and the lawmaker fumed afterward.

Advertisement:

"Because of this PAC's frivolous lawsuit against me, I'm not allowed to block people that threaten my life and my children's lives every single day on social media," Greene tweeted. "And they are bragging about donating the money to organizations that want to take away my guns, so I couldn't defend myself and my children, when people show up to murder us like they threaten."

"This PAC is celebrating that a woman (me) can't block people that want to kill me and my kids," she added. "What an accomplishment for them."

A federal appeals court previously ruled in a suit that involved Trump that political figures cannot block critics from public Twitter accounts, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has also settled a similar suit.