Fox News host pushes Biden conspiracy theory: Obama is "running things from behind the scenes"

However, Maria Bartiromo offered no evidence that former President Barack Obama is secretly controlling Joe Biden

By David Edwards
March 29, 2021
The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal (Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday floated the conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama is secretly "running things" in President Joe Biden's administration.

During a segment about Biden's legacy on Fox News, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk claimed that Biden is trying to prove that he can accomplish things that Obama could not.

"He almost wants to prove to Obama that I can do what you couldn't do when it comes to pandering to the liberal base and implementing progressive policy," Kirk opined.

"Ah!" Bartiromo replied. "That's what it is. I know he's on the phone all the time with Obama, and I'm hearing that he's running things from behind the scenes."

Bartiromo, however, offered no evidence that Obama is secretly controlling Biden.

