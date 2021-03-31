Some Georgia Republicans who promoted Fulton County's mobile voting buses last year voted to restrict them after the party lost the state's presidential and Senate races.

The Election Integrity Act of 2021, Georgia's sweeping election reform law, has widely been described as a "voter suppression" effort, largely prompted by baseless allegations of election fraud spread by former President Trump and his allies. President Joe Biden and other Democrats have compared the law to those of the Jim Crow era, and numerous voting rights groups have already sued to strike down key measures they argue will disproportionately impact voters of color. The law bans the use of Fulton County's mobile voting buses and restricts the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, among many other measures that affect virtually every aspect of the state's election laws.

Some Republican legislators who voted in favor of the bill promoted the use of voting buses and drop boxes in 2020 — before abruptly deciding to oppose them after Donald Trump became the first Republican to lose Georgia since 1992 and the party lost both Senate seats for the first time in more than two decades amid record voter turnout. Many of them cited voter concerns about election integrity — a common GOP talking point as the party pushes hundreds of new voting restrictions across the country — even though those concerns are the result of the party's own fear-mongering about unfounded voter fraud claims.

"Last year Georgia Republicans promoted the very same early voting practices that they are now decrying as voter fraud," Jessica Floyd, president of the Democratic American Bridge PAC, said in a statement to Salon. "Republicans had no concerns about mobile voting and ballot drop boxes when they were encouraging their own supporters to use them. But when Black voters use the exact same early voting practices, Republicans consider it fraud. Let's be clear, Republicans are doing this because they know they can't win if they don't rig the game. Georgia voters will hold these hypocritical politicians accountable for their blatantly racist attempt to rig future elections."

Fulton County, a heavily Black Democratic stronghold targeted by Trump and his allies with spurious allegations of irregularities, bought the mobile voting buses last year in response to long lines at polling places, which are partly the result of the state closing hundreds of polling places since the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013. But the new law bars the county from using them unless the governor declares an emergency.

State Rep. Jan Jones, the speaker pro tem of the state House, joined fellow Republicans in stoking groundless concerns about absentee voting when she signed onto House Majority Leader Jon Burns' letter raising doubts about the state's signature verification process, even though Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's has said there was "no evidence presented of any issues" with the process. Jones urged voters to use the Fulton County mobile buses in October, before voting to ban them after her party lost the three major statewide elections.