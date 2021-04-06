White House offers rare public praise for Republican leader: "Senator McConnell is right"

Democratic President Joe Biden's White House on Monday offered public praise for the GOP Senate minority leader.

The comment came after McConnell urged Republicans to get vaccinated.

"I saw on some program last week that Republican men, curiously enough, might be reluctant to take the vaccine. I'm a Republican man, and I want to say to everyone: we need to take this vaccine," Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.

The White House retweeted a clip of McConnell's comments posted to Twitter by ABC News.

"Senator McConnell is right — and we thank him for his leadership. It's important every American do their part and get vaccinated when it's their turn," the White House noted in a retweet.