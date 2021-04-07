SCOTUS denies Alex Jones attempt to appeal sanctions for threats against Sandy Hook families' lawyer

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' attempt to appeal sanctions enforced by the Connecticut Supreme Court for his verbal threats toward a lawyer representing the parents of Sandy Hook victims' families.

According to The Guardian, Jones' appeal was in reference to sanctions he is facing as a result of the defamation lawsuit filed against him on behalf of Sandy Hook victims' family members. The latest rejection is yet another on a growing list of losses for Jones.

Advertisement:

The conspiracy theorist is currently facing unfavorable rulings in multiple jurisdictions that could ultimately lead to numerous legal liabilities. One of the highly publicized lawsuits against Jones was filed three years ago. At the time, he'd verbally attacked Sandy Hook Elementary School principal, whose daughter Erica Lafferty was killed during the mass shooting, as he and his InfoWars staff accused many grieving parents of being "crisis actors" sent to undermine the Second Amendment."

Eight families of Sandy Hook victims, along with one Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent who was dispatched to the scene of the shooting, filed the lawsuit against Jones.

John Koskoff, the attorney representing the families, released a statement applauding the denial of Jones' appeal as he described the sanctions as "well-deserved."

Advertisement:

"The families are eager to resume their case and to hold Mr. Jones and his financial network accountable for their actions," Koskoff wrote in a statement. "From the beginning, our goal has been to prevent future victims of mass shootings from being preyed on by opportunists."

However, Jones' legal counsel had a completely different reaction to the rejection. In a statement to Law & Crime, Norman A. Pattis, an attorney representing Jones, expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's ruling.

"Judge Bellis, and the Connecticut Supreme Court, asserted frightening and standardless power over the extrajudicial statements of litigants," Pattis told the publication via email. "Mr. Jones never threatened anyone; had he done so, he would have been charged with a crime. We are inching our way case-by-case toward a toothless, politically correct, First Amendment."