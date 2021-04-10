Trump continues to profit off the GOP: RNC pays Mar-a-Lago handsomely to host his Saturday speech

Donald Trump is no longer in office, but he continues to personally profit from the Republican Party.

"Donald Trump can no longer force the party that he until recently ran to direct donor money into his wallet, but this weekend he has managed to get his hands on a sizable chunk of it anyway. The former president, who was impeached a record second time for inciting a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in his last-ditch attempt to hold on to power, could collect as much as a quarter-million dollars for hosting his own speech to the Republican National Committee's major donors Saturday evening at Mar-a-Lago, his members-only swimming, tennis and croquet club," S.V. Dáte reported for HuffPost on Saturday.

Dáte conducted an analysis of Republican spending at the club over the last decade.

"Over the five years from May 2011 through May 2016, Republican federal candidates and committees spent just $17,066 at Mar-a-Lago ― and more than 90% of that was by the Allen West Guardian Fund, run by the former Florida congressman who was by then a Fox News contributor. Over the subsequent five years, starting in May 2016, that total increased more than 69-fold, to $1,179,686, according to a HuffPost review of Federal Election Commission filings," he explained.

Republican candidates are also in the news as top GOP donors gather in Florida.

On Friday, Trump begged a man who was a Democrat until January to primary Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

And Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was reportedly kicked out of the donor retreat.