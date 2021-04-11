Trump went on brutal rant against "dumb SOB" Mitch McConnell in Mar-a-Lago speech: reports

Former President Donald Trump reportedly went off on Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a speech to major Republican donors in Florida Saturday night.

While the event was closed to the press, multiple reporters are hearing from sources inside the room.

Here's what Washington Post correspondent Josh Dawsey reported:

Here's what New York Times correspondent Shane Goldmacher reported:

Trump also complained that McConnell never said thanks for hiring his wife, according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.

Trump also gave a speech against immigration that sounded like the speech he gave when he officially kicked off his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump also told a "sir" story, which are widely viewed as a tell he's being dishonest, that the coronavirus vaccine should be called a "Trumpcine."