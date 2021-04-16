Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to "shut your mouth" and be respectful after he goes off on Dr. Fauci

Loud-talking Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, went off on Dr. Anthony Fauci claiming that Americans are being censored and having their liberties taken away because social media sites are removing conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the vaccines.
Private companies like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have the right to censor whomever they wish. The U.S. as a government can't, however. It's unclear if Jordan is aware that social media sites are not run by the U.S. government.
At the same time, cities and businesses put in place mask mandates and capacity adjustments based on safety recommendations from the CDC. The right believes mask mandates are a breach of their American liberties, but they're akin to businesses that say, "no shirt, no shoes, no service."
"You're making this a personal thing, and it isn't," said Fauci.
"My recommendations are not a personal recommendation," explained Fauci. "It is based on the CDC guidance."
"And I'm asking what measures have to be obtained before Americans get their First Amendment liberties back," Jordan said, dripping with sarcasm.
"Right now we have about 60,000 infections a day, which is a very large surge. We're not talking about liberties. We're talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans. That's what we're talking about," said Fauci.
"You need to respect the chair, and shut your mouth!" said Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to Jim Jordan.
