"Warrior" moving from Cinemax to HBO Max for third season

For two seasons, "Warrior" has been kicking butt over at Cinemax. Based on an idea originated by Bruce Lee, the show follows Chinese immigrant and martial artist Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), who gets involved in the Tong Wars in San Francisco in the 1870s. In between the terrific martial arts action sequence, we get some carefully drawn characters, political scheming, and a lot of fun period detail. It's a solid show that found its fanbase but never quite blew up into the mainstream.

But it might get its chance. Although Cinemax has now stopped creating original programming, HBO Max has swept in and saved "Warrior" from the trash heap of history. The third season will premiere on the streaming service, although we don't know when.

Advertisement:

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee, who is a producer on the series, put out a statement about the news:

We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!

Hopefully the switch to a new platform will get s'more eyes on this series.