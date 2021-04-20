Watch the first trailer for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Captain America is retired. Iron Man is dead. Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over, and it's time for a new generation of heroes to take the place of the old. 2021 will be a big year for that, as Marvel Studios sees if fans are interested in watching now that Thanos is dead and buried snapped out of existence.

There are still some legacy movies on the way, like the solo "Black Widow" film and "Thor: Love and Thunder." The new kids on the block include Eternals, which comes out in November, and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which hits theaters a couple months earlier.

Marvel dropped the first teaser trailer for the latter today. Simu Liu plays the title character, a martial arts master trained to be an assassin by the villainous Ten Rings organization. He's since tried to make a normal life for himself in San Francisco, but soon enough must confront his past, and also ninja-like fighters and lions. Check it out:

The movie also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" comes out on Sept. 3.