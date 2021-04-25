Tucker Carlson is "chief white power correspondent" at Fox News, Jim Acosta says

Tucker Carlson continues to receive scorching criticism for pushing racism on his Fox News show.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta, who has previously made Ku Klux Klan jokes about Carlson, covered the conservative's latest antics on Saturday.

"It's not just Laura Ingraham. How about Tucker Carlson, who in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict showed us all what's under the hood," Acosta said, playing a clip of the controversial Fox News personality.

Advertisement:

"But let's be real," Acosta said. "Tucker Carlson's anger was not about the actions of a police officer who murdered a man, but about the guilty verdict."

"Or, as Carlson, Fox's chief white power correspondent described the decision, 'please don't hurt us,'" Acosta explained. "Now you can call this an act or a schtick, but these big, race-baiting lies have been spreading like a cancer on the far-right."

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid saw a clip of Acosta's description of Carlson and noted she "can't find the lie..."