"I know this": Kimberly Guilfoyle claims that Kamala Harris is secretly in charge of the White House

The girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr. announced how Newsmax Tuesday that she "knows" Vice President Kamala Harris is secretly in charge of the White House.

"It's really sad, he's way in over his skis," former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle said of Biden during an appearance on Newsmax.

"Kamala Harris is really the de facto commander-in-chief," she argued. "She made it very clear."

"She's calling the shots here, I know this, I've known her a long time," Guilfoyle said.

Indeed, Guilfoyle first met Harris over twenty years ago. Back then, Guilfoyle was dating Gavin Newsom, the current Democratic governor of California. The two were married in 2001 and Guilfoyle became the first lady of San Francisco when he was sworn in as mayor in 2004. They went on to divorce in 2006.

But it is difficult to imagine how Guilfoyle now has insight into the inner workings of the Biden White House, which she sought to block from happening while being paid by the re-election campaign of her boyfriend's father.