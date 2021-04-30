"Stay at least 500 feet away": Matt Gaetz mocked after sharing list of "best" high schools

The Florida representative is currently caught up in an alleged underage sex trafficking scandal

By David Edwards
April 30, 2021 8:30AM (UTC)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) faced scorn on Thursday after he expressed his thoughts about which high schools in Florida are "best."

Gaetz, who is caught up in an alleged underage sex trafficking scandal, shared the news on Twitter that a high school in his district had been voted as one of the top 50 in the state.

"Congratulations @NHSEagles1 on this incredible achievement!" Gaetz wrote, adding the headline: "Niceville High School lands in U.S. News' top 50 of Florida's 'best' high schools"

Within seconds, Gaetz faced an avalanche of ridicule on Twitter.

"Are you looking for a prom date?" one person asked.

"You know you're supposed to stay at least 500 feet away from there," another commenter jabbed.

Read some of the responses below:


