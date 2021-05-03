Trump hints that Arizona "recount" might catapult him back into White House (it won't)

Former President Donald Trump claims to believe it's only a matter of time before he will be reinstated as commander in, chief, apparently by way of a phony "recount" in Arizona, in which a private firm hired by Republicans is trying to find a way to nullify the 2020 election results in the state.

In video footage shot last week, Trump can be heard apparently telling supporters at his Florida resort that the 2020 election results might be overturned due to the potential findings of the firm "Cyber Ninjas," which has been enlisted by Republican leaders in the Arizona State Senate to audit the election results in Maricopa County, the state's major population center.

"Let's see what they find. I wouldn't be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes," Trump declared in a video that was posted to YouTube, allegedly shot last Wednesday evening.

"After that, we'll watch Pennsylvania, and you watch Georgia, then you're going to watch Michigan and Wisconsin, and you're watching New Hampshire. They found a lot of votes up in New Hampshire just now ... You saw that?" Trump continued. "This was a rigged election, everybody knows it, and we're going to be watching it very closely," he added.

"Watch Arizona. Some very interesting things are happening in Arizona," Trump said in the video clip, which made its way to TikTok and reportedly comes from a speech he gave at Mar-a-Lago before heading north to spend the summer months at his golf resort in New Jersey.

One pro-Trump pundit, who works for the far-right media company Real America's Voice and goes by "Dr. Gina" on Twitter, wrote on Monday that she met with Trump over the weekend and reports that the former president is still obsessing over his defeat in the 2020 election. "I saw 45 this weekend & he stated that he doesn't want to talk about '22 or '24 until 2020 is resolved TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!" Dr. Gina tweeted.

I saw 45 this weekend & he stated that he doesn't want to talk about '22 or '24 until 2020 is resolved TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE! He is listening to you. He hasn't given up! He is THE LEADER of the GOP! More tonight on #DrGina @RealAmVoice 7 pm EST/4 pac pic.twitter.com/chp69fA2fe — Dr. Gina - RAV (@RealAmVoice) (@RealDrGina) May 3, 2021

With talk about the Arizona "recount" being hyped hard by right-wing media, with particular focus on the color of auditors' shirts, other conservatives such as Cindy McCain, widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, have begun to speak out about Trumpian efforts to overturn the election results.

"This whole thing is ludicrous, quite frankly. It's ludicrous," McCain told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday morning. "And this also comes from a state party in Arizona that refused to be audited themselves on votes that were cast within their own party communications."

Cindy McCain calls the Arizona audit of 2020 election ballots in Maricopa County "ludicrous." "The election is over. Biden won. I know many of them don't like the outcome. But elections have consequences." #CNNSOTU https://t.co/q8U1JEZ22i pic.twitter.com/ctgNCZnYmW — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 2, 2021

"The election is over. Biden won. I know many of them don't like the outcome, but, you know, elections have consequences ... This does not surprise me, you know, that things are just aloof and crazy out there right now with regards to the election," McCain continued.

On Monday morning, former Trump sent out a statement declaring that his supporters should begin calling the 2020 election results "THE BIG LIE," attempting to hijack the phrase from those who have used it to describe Trump's false claims of election fraud. In a callback to the pseudo-official style of his now-canceled Twitter account, Trump wrote, "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" in a press release from his Save America PAC.