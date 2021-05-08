Marjorie Taylor Greene fires up senior citizens with "Big Lie" that Trump is still president

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., pushed the "Big Lie" that Trump won the 2020 election during a Friday evening rally at a Florida retirement community with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

"God bless you guys," Greene said.

"Alright, I just got to check something, I just want to make sure I'm the right place," she said. "Tell me, who is your president?"

"Trump!" the crowd roared in response as Greene pumped a fist in the air.

"That's my president, too," she told them. "I just want to be sure I'm with friends and family — not with antifa or BLM or Democrat (sic) socialists.

"Did anyone in here vote for Joe Biden? Do you guys really think he won?" she asked as the crowd shouted "no" despite the fact Joe Biden did, in fact, win.

You can watch the video below via YouTube: