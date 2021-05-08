"You speak very well": Ivanka Trump called out for alleged racist comment on "Celebrity Apprentice"

According to a report from the HuffPost, actress Vivica Fox told E! television host Andy Cohen that during a 2015 appearance on "Celebrity Apprentice," Ivanka Trump blithely made a racist comment to her and probably didn't even realize how offensive it was.

In a segment on "For Real: The Story of Reality TV," the actress recalled that Donald Trump's daughter seemed surprised at how well she spoke.

"I'll never forget that when I did 'Celebrity Apprentice' and Ivanka Trump, she said, 'Wow, you speak very well,'" Fox explained.

"No, Andy. I hate to say it," Fox continued. "I don't think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought she was complimenting us. That it was like, 'Oh, wow, you guys are intelligent.'"

Cohen then replied, "I don't think she knows now," before adding, "Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it and they said, 'Oh, this is great.'"

