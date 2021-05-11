"Fact from fiction": Fox News guest calls out network for election misinformation on live TV

Fox News personality Martha MacCallum loudly sighed on Monday when a guest reminded viewers of the lies about election fraud that the network pushed.

"I'm a big believer in celebrating diversity and actually looking at, and helping look at, people's lived experience," American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said.

Advertisement:

"But, if you're really talking about misinformation now, Martha, and I hope you are, I really would hope that Fox would really look at what happened in this election and how we can — because every social studies teacher is wrestling with this — discern fact from fiction. We have to do that as social studies teachers," she said.

"Well, we have a president, President Biden, who was elected in 2020. I think that all of that is quite clear, so I'm not sure why you are so concerned about that part, about that particular moment in history," MacCallum said.

You can watch the video below via Twitter: