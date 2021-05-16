No masking Americans' confusion over new CDC guidance in "SNL" cold open

There was no masking Americans' confusion this week over new face covering guidance from public health agencies, as was evidenced by this week's "Saturday Night Live" cold open.

SNL's Kate McKinnon played Dr. Tony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who in the sketch enlists the help of several doctors who "minored in theater" to help act out situations in which Americans might soon find themselves.

The first, appropriately titled, "man walks into a bar," finds a man confused over whether he must wear a mask inside. The answer is no — "Well, as long as you're vaccinated," a woman replies.

"Well, I"m entering a bar at 11 am, do you really think I'm vaxxed?" the man asked. "Cause that's on you."

"You're right, I deserve COVID," the woman said.

Another scene takes on the fraught topic of masking on airplanes — with one businessman asking if he's okay to drink a scotch sans mask. The following skit includes a reference to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — "Make America Great Again" hat and all.

Over the course of the sketch McKinnon, as Fauci, grows frustrated by the irresponsible behavior of the participants, but ends the cold open on an optimistic note.

"So, in summary, everyone get the vaccine and enjoy life with no masks."

Watch the scene below via NBC: