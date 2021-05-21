Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend is cooperating with prosecutors: report

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has to be wondering what his ex-girlfriend is telling federal investigators, according to a new report by CNN.

"Federal authorities investigating alleged sex trafficking by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz have secured the cooperation of the congressman's ex-girlfriend, according to people familiar with the matter," CNN reported. "The woman, a former Capitol Hill staffer, is seen as a critical witness, as she has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017, a period of time that has emerged as a key window of scrutiny for investigators. She can also help investigators understand the relevance of hundreds of transactions they have obtained records of, including those involving alleged payments for sex, the sources said."

The woman's reported cooperation comes only days after Gaetz wingman Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty and promised to cooperate in future prosecutions.

"Information from Greenberg in the lead-up to his plea agreement has already helped investigators further their scrutiny of the congressman. As he worked towards a plea deal with federal prosecutors in recent months, Greenberg told investigators that Gaetz and at least two other men had sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl, CNN has learned. Gaetz has repeatedly denied he ever had sex with a minor or paid for sex," CNN reported. "There are new signs of investigative activity too, after sources had recently told CNN the FBI was mostly done gathering evidence."