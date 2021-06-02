Dogs like watching "The Mandalorian" and "Stranger Things," per new study

Dog owners know that nothing makes a pup happier than being with its human. Binge watching a favorite television show probably ranks high on a dog's list of favorite activities because, it means chilling with the human on the couch. However, CBR reports that a recent experiment by Wren Kitchens found that dogs seem to have some TV shows they like more than others, and "The Mandalorian" and "Stranger Things" rank at the top of the list.

The study's objective was to determine whether there are shows that pet owners can leave on for their four-legged friends while they're away, and it turns out that there is a clear contrast between dramas and comedy.

For the study, four dogs were fitted with heart monitors. Dramas like "The Mandalorian" and "Stranger Things" kept dogs' heart rates lower (and therefore kept the dogs calmer) than comedies like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Malcolm in the Middle," the latter of which gets them riled up like you wouldn't believe. Although "Mr. Bean" somehow ranked No. 2 after "The Mandalorian" and ahead of "Stranger Things. "(Maybe Rowan Atkinson has a doggy fan club . . . who knows?)

The results, for your edification:

Leave "The Mandalorian" on for your pup the next time you're out

As people head back to work after being home during the pandemic, many pets are struggling with not having their people around as much as they had been. Many pet owners (myself included) leave the television on for the family pets so that the ambient noise helps them to stay calm.

It's possible that comedies like "The Big Bang Theory" are less effective for keeping dogs calm because of their frenetic energy and the canned laughter. Dogs, like little children, love laughter. It makes them happy and excited. However, the artificial laughter on laugh tracks (or studio audiences) seems to agitate dogs and make them antsy.

If you leave the TV on for your dog, "The Mandalorian" and "Stranger Things" are two of the best options. Just make sure you program your account to keep airing episodes when one finishes, or else your TV will go silent and your four-legged friend just might eat the remote while trying to hit the "OK" button.