Was Trump wearing his pants backwards during NC speech? Twitter seems to think so

Trump's pants appeared to lack a fly, sparking widespread speculation online

By Tom Boggioni
Published June 6, 2021 12:51PM (EDT)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Ted Budd announce he's running for the NC Senate at the NCGOP state convention on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, North Carolina. (Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

For fans of Donald Trump, his Saturday night speech in North Carolina was notable as his "coming out party" as he ramps up a possible 2024 presidential bid. For critics of the ex-president it will remain memorable as a night that was filled with speculation that he was wearing his pants backwards during the speech.

On Twitter, commenters immediately began pointing out that Trump's pants appeared to lack a fly, with some speculating that the suit pants might indeed be reversed while others wondered if they were elastic-waist pull-up pants.

You can watch video below and make up your own mind.

As for Trump, he likely won't be pleased with the Twitter comments, a few of which you can read below:


