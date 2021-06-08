Steve Bannon pushes for "major effort" to "bring Joe Manchin into the Republican Party"

Conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon on Monday pushed for a "major effort" to "bring Joe Manchin into the Republican Party."

During a rant on Real America's Voice, Bannon explained how Republicans can take over the Senate by enticing the West Virginia Democrat to switch parties.

Bannon made the remarks a day after Manchin told Fox News that he does not support reforming the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.

"Joe Manchin is not going to fold on this," he said. "I actually believe there should be a major effort led by guys like Rick Scott to bring Joe Manchin into the Republican Party right now. Bring him into the Republican Party, make sure that he's a welcome member of the Republican Party."

"Take control," Bannon added before suggesting that three other Democratic senators would have their election overturned.

"The whole legitimacy question because of the pounding, the pounding, the pounding of the 3 November movement to get to the bottom of this," he added.

You can watch the video below via YouTube: