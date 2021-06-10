On Wednesday, the Colorado Times Recorder revealed that a Colorado county has no record of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) paying off a debt after being ordered by a court to garnish an employee's wages to settle it.

"Just before she was elected to Congress last year, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) finished paying off the state of Colorado nearly $20,000 in back taxes owed by her restaurant, Shooters Grill, located in Rifle," reported Jason Salzman. "The debt took the form of eight tax liens assessed since 2016 for failing to pay unemployment insurance. But a ninth lien, assessed by the Garfield County Court after Boebert refused to garnish an employee's wages, remains unpaid, according to the Garfield County Court, in a response last week to a records request by the Colorado Times Recorder. The outstanding lien of $2,578 was assessed against Shooters Grill after Boebert and an employee, who'd been sued by a debt collector, failed to respond to the court and the lawyers involved."

An earlier report indicated that Boebert failed even to appear for the telephone court hearing on the matter. This is part of a pattern, as she was arrested in 2016 for failure to appear for a traffic ticket.

As the report noted, Boebert could theoretically have paid the debt to the collector, Professional Finance Company, without the court's knowledge — but she has declined to comment.

Boebert, a QAnon-curious conspiracy theorist first elected in 2020, has spurred constant controversy for the Republican Party. Most famously, she appeared to live-tweet the location of lawmakers during the Capitol riot, although she has denied that was ever her intention.