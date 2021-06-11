Adam Schiff calls for investigation after report Trump administration spied on his family

"This baseless investigation, while now closed, is yet another example of Trump's corrupt weaponization of justice"

By Matthew Chapman
Published June 11, 2021 4:30AM (EDT)
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

On Thursday, The New York Times dropped a bombshell report that former President Donald Trump's Justice Department got a subpoena from Apple to spy on politically opposed members of Congress and their families, including House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA).

According to CNN's John Berman, Schiff is calling for an inspector general investigation into whether any misconduct was involved in the surveillance.

Schiff also took to Twitter to fire back against the former president, writing, "This baseless investigation, while now closed, is yet another example of Trump's corrupt weaponization of justice. And how much he imperiled our democracy."

Watch the report below via CNN:


Matthew Chapman

MORE FROM Matthew Chapman

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Adam Schiff Congress Department Of Justice Doj Donald Trump Investigation Politics