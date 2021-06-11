Pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk says getting marijuana delivered to your home is "actually slavery"

It's not the first time the conservative star has made bizarre comments at his group's rallies

By Zachary Petrizzo
Published June 11, 2021 8:48PM (EDT)

A prominent Trump supporter and frequent Fox News guest made some questionable comments at a conservative group summit Friday, calling the home delivery of marijuana available in some states "actually slavery." 

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who is currently fighting off an FEC complaint over his group's refusal to disclose its donors, made the remarks on Friday while speaking at TPUSA's annual "Young Women's Leadership Summit" in Dallas, Texas. 

"We live in a place where you can have, literally, weed delivered to your front door. It's like, 'What?' And somehow, 'Oh that's liberty,'" Kirk said, according to video of the speech posted online.

The pro-Trump pundit then added, "No, that's actually slavery!"

Upon the completion of his initial riff, Kirk began to backtrack on his statement. 

"That's actually...aw, okay, that's actually a form of slavery for Media Matters [For America] watching," Kirk stated. "That's a form; it's a form being; it's a form of being subservient to something that actually controls you. That's not you being free." 

A TPUSA spokesperson didn't immediately return a Salon request for comment on Kirk's remarks. 

This isn't the first time Kirk has made bizarre comments during his conferences, in which high school and college-aged conservative activists listen to speeches by various right-wing personalities. Back in December, Kirk claimed at a gathering that he had deleted his Twitter account over friends blasting his "stupid" tweets online, yet no such thing ever occurred.

Following Kirk's remarks, he was brutally mocked on Twitter. 

