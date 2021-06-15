"So much for bipartisanship": McConnell ignites backlash after bragging about rigging Supreme Court

"[It's] the single most consequential thing I've done in my time as majority leader of the Senate"

By Travis Gettys
Published June 15, 2021 6:30AM (EDT)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks with reporters following the weekly Republican Senate conference meeting in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol December 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate GOP leaders were asked about the chances of Congress passing another coronavirus relief bill along with must-pass government funding legislation. (Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks with reporters following the weekly Republican Senate conference meeting in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol December 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate GOP leaders were asked about the chances of Congress passing another coronavirus relief bill along with must-pass government funding legislation. (Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., again boasted that he blocked former President Barack Obama from fulfilling his constitutional obligation to fill the late Antonin Scalia's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Kentucky Republican has previously crowed about refusing to hear the nomination of Merrick Garland and holding the seat open for nearly a year, until Donald Trump could nominate a conservative after his 2016 election.

"[It's] the single most consequential thing I've done in my time as majority leader of the Senate," McConnell told conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

The comment drew a strong reaction.

 


Travis Gettys

MORE FROM Travis Gettys

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Barack Obama Mitch Mcconnell Politics Raw Story Republicans Senate Supreme Court