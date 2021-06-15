"So much for bipartisanship": McConnell ignites backlash after bragging about rigging Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., again boasted that he blocked former President Barack Obama from fulfilling his constitutional obligation to fill the late Antonin Scalia's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Kentucky Republican has previously crowed about refusing to hear the nomination of Merrick Garland and holding the seat open for nearly a year, until Donald Trump could nominate a conservative after his 2016 election.

"[It's] the single most consequential thing I've done in my time as majority leader of the Senate," McConnell told conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

The comment drew a strong reaction.