Tucker Carlson suggests that FBI operatives organized the Jan. 6 insurrection on the US Capitol

On Fox News Tuesday, a Tucker Carlson segment went off the rails when he suggested that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could have been, at least in part, orchestrated by planted FBI agents.

"Strangely, some of the key people who participated on the riot on Jan. 6 have not been charged," said Carlson. "Look at the documents. The government calls them unindicted co-conspirators. What does it mean? Well, it means that potentially in every single case, they were FBI operatives."

"For example, one of those unindicted co-conspirators is someone government documents only identify as Person 2," said Carlson. "According to those documents, Person 2 stayed in the same hotel as a man named Thomas Caldwell, an insurrectionist, a man alleged to be a member of the group, the Oath Keepers. Person 2 also allegedly stormed the barriers at the Capitol, the same as Thomas Caldwell." Carlson then suggested that Person 2 was an "organizer" of the riot, and the fact they weren't charged as well indicates he was "working for the FBI" — offering no evidence whatsoever for his claim.

Similar "false flag" claims have been made by far-right InfoWars host Alex Jones. While Jones has been sued for lying about mass shootings being false flags, Fox News' lawyers said in court that no reasonable viewer would believe the statements Carlson makes.

You can watch the video below via Twitter: