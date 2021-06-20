Packed with flavor and protein, this colorful salad is substantial enough to be a meal in itself. The added bacon is delicious, but you can eliminate it if you're vegetarian. The salad is best when served right away, but it will keep overnight, even if it's dressed.

Recipe: Spring Pea Salad

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 strips bacon, diced (optional)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 1/4 teaspoons honey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 medium garlic clove, minced

2 cups frozen peas, thawed

3/4 cup thinly sliced cucumbers

3/4 cup thinly sliced radishes

2 scallions, green parts only, sliced diagonally

1/2 cup crumbled feta

Instructions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, stirring often, until browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and discard (or save) bacon grease.

In a medium jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, honey, salt, and garlic. Shake well to combine.

Arrange peas, cucumbers, and radishes in a serving bowl. Top with scallions, feta, and reserved bacon bits. Drizzle with dressing and toss just before serving.