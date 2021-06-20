Packed with flavor and protein, this colorful salad is substantial enough to be a meal in itself

The added bacon is delicious, but you can eliminate it if you’re vegetarian

By Amy Traverso
Published June 20, 2021 4:30PM (EDT)
Spring Pea Salad (Food Styling by Catrine Kelty | Prop Styling by Caroline Woodward) (Photo by Michael Piazza for Yankee Magazine)
Recipe: Spring Pea Salad

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 3 strips bacon, diced (optional)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 medium garlic clove, minced
  • 2 cups frozen peas, thawed
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced cucumbers
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced radishes
  • 2 scallions, green parts only, sliced diagonally
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta

Instructions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, stirring often, until browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and discard (or save) bacon grease.

In a medium jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, honey, salt, and garlic. Shake well to combine.

Arrange peas, cucumbers, and radishes in a serving bowl. Top with scallions, feta, and reserved bacon bits. Drizzle with dressing and toss just before serving.


Amy Traverso

Amy Traverso is the senior food editor at Yankee magazine, co-host of the national public television series Weekends with Yankee and award-winning author of The Apple Lover’s Cookbook.

