Inspired by New England clambakes, these grill packs replace lobster with quick-cooking shrimp

Inspired by the iconic New England clambake, these grill packs replace lobster with quick-cooking shrimp, along with spicy sausage, corn, and potatoes. Smoked mussels are optional but add a wood-fired flavor.

Recipe: Shrimp and Corn "Clambake" Grill Packs

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound (26–30 count) tail-on shrimp

4 ounces linguiça, chouriço, or other spicy sausage, cut into 1/4-inch- thick disks

2 ears of corn, each shucked and cut crosswise into 8 pieces

2 medium red potatoes, thinly sliced

1 tin (4 ounces) smoked mussels (optional)

4 tablespoons salted butter, divided

4 large cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, divided

Minced fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare your grill for direct, medium-high heat (about 400°).

Lay four sheets of aluminum foil, each about 15 inches long, on your counter. Top each sheet of foil with an equal-size sheet of parchment paper.

Divide the shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, mussels, butter, garlic, and Old Bay seasoning equally among the packets, piling the seafood, sausage, and vegetables in the center and topping them with the butter, garlic, and seasoning. Fold the foil and parchment paper up over the ingredients, pinching securely at the top to seal.

Set the packets on the grill grate, cover, and cook until the shrimp is fully cooked and the corn is tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

