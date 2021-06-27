Latest QAnon conspiracy: Derek Chauvin replaced by imposter at sentencing

According to a report from Newsweek, the conspiracy theorists who make up the QAnon movement believe law enforcement authorities in Minnesota substituted in an imposter for former police officer Derek Chauvin when he was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Tracking responses on Telegram -- a popular forum for the QAnon crowd -- Newsweek's Jason Lemon reports film clips of Chauvin at his sentencing -- where he appeared heavier than he looked at his trial -- set off a spate of accusations that something may have already happened to the former cop.

As Lemon wrote, "Believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory expressed skepticism that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, was actually the 'same guy' after his sentencing hearing on Friday," before adding, "After Chauvin's sentencing hearing on Friday, supporters of QAnon posted to a Telegram channel for believers, expressing their skepticism that the former police officer was actually the person that had appeared in court."

On Telegram, Ray A wrote, "Who the f*ck is that? That's not the same guy from the trial," with BeWater chiming in, "How many Chauvins are there?"

Rose Watschke added, "His hair color seems to change everytime you see him. Facial features are significantly different too. Do you think the brainwashed people see it."

Another QAnon fan speculated Chauvin is dead and ruled out suicide, writing on Instagram, "Derek did not commit suicide. We all know who killed him."

According to the report, Newsweek reached out to Chauvin's defense attorney for comment about his client.

You can read more here.