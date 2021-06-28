We found the avocado hack to end all avocado hacks

Guacamole, smoothies, vegan chocolate mousse, and pure ripe slices of avocado are, dare we say, worth risking a potential small hand injury as one pits and slices an avocado. But leave it to a generation of genius TikTokers to share a completely safe way to pit an avocado without using a knife.

In the past, our team has been mesmerized by pancake cereal, cloudlike whipped coffee, and a DIY hazelnut spread inspired by Nutella, all of which were food trends that went viral on TikTok. Now, a new hack posted by sushi chef and TikTok user _mynameischo shows how to remove the pit of an avocado using just your fingers, saving you from a trip to the ER. According to Cho, all you need to do is place your index and middle finger on either side of the pit and put your thumb on the backside. Press your thumb firmly against the avocado while applying pressure to your other two fingers and watch as the pit pops right out of the avocado, leaving you with the smooth creamy flesh to easily scoop out with a spoon.

Was I skeptical? On the one hand, duh. It just seemed too good to be true! But the world has been proven wrong many times by TikTokers who can, say, effortlessly remove the tendons from a chicken cutlet using just a fork and a paper towel. So I did what any responsible journalist would do and tested out the theory using an avocado that was conveniently lying on my counter. And did the hack work? Of course, it did, and why should I be anything but surprised? The avocado I used was perfectly ripe and green (miracles happen), and the pit came out with just the slightest bit of force, taking a little bit of the flesh with it and leaving a small hole at the bottom of the skin. But hey, better that the hole be formed in the avocado than in my own skin. All in all, it was a hack that was far too easy, and it took no more time than it would have with a sharp chef's knife.

I will say that I still have a few pressing questions. Mainly, why did it take so long for someone to figure this out? Does it work just as well if your avocado is way under- or way overripe? Needless to say, I'm going to continue testing this hack as I make some of my favorite avocado recipes, like these Roasted Yam and Collard Green Enchiladas, recipe developer Lori Lyn Narlock's epic Bacon-Stuffed Burgers with Pimento Cheese and Avocado, or a light and bright salad such as Avocado with Pomegranate Molasses, Tomatoes, Citrus and Basil.