Over the weekend, Donald Trump hosted a rally in Ohio to garner support for former White House aide Max Miller, who is challenging Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, one of ten house Republicans that voted to impeach Trump following the insurrection, in the Republican primary. The rally, which was only covered by Fox News, and was so boring the biggest headline was opening speaker Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's attempt at trolling her Democratic colleagues yet again.

For his part, Trump's speech was stale, consisting of classic content like yelling about immigration and whining that the election was stolen. But he also had some new crazy stuff, like how critical race theory and woke generals are ruining the military. Taylor Greene, for her part, fired up the crowd by attacking Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal:

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a little communist and says locking her up is a good idea. She also says AOC isn't an American pic.twitter.com/aCT1JTtC69 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2021

"AOC, the little communist from New York City," Taylor Greene said amid audible boo's from the crowd at the mentioning of the New York congresswoman's name.

A member from the crowd then yelled, "lock her up!" to which Taylor Greene agreed because locking up political opponents is what a strong democracy looks like.

Taylor Greene then went on to say that Ocasio-Cortez isn't an American because she believes in climate change and supports the Green New Deal. Speaking of climate change, It's worth mentioning that temperatures reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit yesterday in Portland, Oregon, making it the hottest day in the city's history while also suffering from severe drought.

First of all, I'm taller than her https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez, apparently having grown tired of the trolling, simply responded on Twitter by noting that she is, in fact, taller than Taylor Greene.