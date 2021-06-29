Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest conspiracy: Bill Barr is secretly part of the anti-Trump resistance

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's, R-Ga., latest conspiracy is that former Attorney General Bill Barr is secretly part of the anti-Trump resistance.

According to Greene, Barr knew that the 2020 election was won by Donald Trump, but refused to fight for him. It's for that reason that Greene thinks the GOP "audits" must continue, because they'll vindicate Trump's "Big Lie."

"When that comes out, and the truth has shown that perhaps election fraud did happen, and President (Donald) Trump really won. then we're going to see people that should have acted like William Barr, like our secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and many others, we're going to see them with mud on their faces," Greene rambled to Newsmax on Monday.

"I think they're trying to get ahead of the game. They're playing politics just in case they're the ones that are shown to be wrong," she also said.

Greene also cited the 2,000 people who swore in an affidavit that they were voter fraud. Greene incorrectly said that those voices were never heard, except that they were in a sworn affidavit that was published all over the internet. She claimed that those people deserve their day in court, which they had in Nov. 2020 when Wayne County Judge Timothy Kenny said that the claims were "incorrect and not credible."

What was ultimately found by the statements is that many people saw "voter fraud" that wasn't actually voter fraud. In the Trump vs. Wayne County case, it became clear that they "did not have full understanding of TCF absent ballot tabulation."

Greene went on to say that she wants to be on the Jan. 6 Congressional Select-Committee because she doesn't have anything better to do. "

"I have time on my hands, right?" she told Newsmax. "I don't have any committee assignments, so I think it's the perfect thing to happen."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: