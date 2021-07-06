Trump "annoyed" with Giuliani for wanting to get paid for unsuccessful election challenges: new book

Donald Trump and his family are on the outs with Rudy Giuliani after he asked for payment for his 2020 election challenges, according to a new book.

A newly published excerpt from author Michael Wolff's forthcoming book, "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," claims that Trump is frustrated that his legal challenges failed to overturn his election loss, and he didn't like that his former attorney asked to be paid for those unsuccessful efforts, reported Insider.

"Trump is annoyed that he tried to get paid for his election challenge work," Wolff wrote, according to an excerpt published by The Times of London.

The twice-impeached one-term president and his family have "cut off" the former New York City mayor, who's "gotten only the cold shoulder" from Trump since seeking payment for his legal services, according to Wolff's book.

Giuliani remains under investigation by the Justice Department over alleged violations of foreign lobbying laws while serving as the former president's attorney.